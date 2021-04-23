Pittsburgh Steelers player arrested on gun, traffic charges in Lake County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Pittsburgh Steelers player was reportedly arrested overnight in Lake County on gun and traffic violations.
CBS Pittsburgh identified the person arrested as Steelers cornerback Justin Layne.
Police and Lake County Jail records show that Layne was arrested early Friday morning in Willoughby Hills and booked at around 3 a.m. on charges that include transporting a firearm in a vehicle, driving under suspension, and speeding.
Layne is a 23-year-old native of the Cleveland area who attended Benedictine High School.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have not commented publicly on Layne’s arrest. He was scheduled to be arraigned on Friday at 8:30 a.m.
