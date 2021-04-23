President of Cleveland Rape Crisis Center reacts to ‘National Rape Day’ trend on TikTok

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - #April24 has been circulating on TikTok.
It was originally created to encourage men to rape women on April 24th as part of “National Rape Day.”
The original video has since been taken off of TikTok, but people online and in real life are understandably outraged about it.
“I was horrified that something like this could be circulating,” said Sondra Miller, President, Cleveland rape Crisis Center.
Miller says although #April24 has been deemed a hoax, it can still be triggering to rape survivors.
“It also hurts when other people minimize the impact of rape or somehow suggest that it’s funny or something that we can laugh about,” said Miller.
Some Tik Tok videos are telling women to stay home or find ways to protect themselves from being raped.
Miller says while that advice comes from a good place but it won’t stop rapists from hurting women.
“For decades, we have told women to stay home, to dress a certain way to protect themselves, and yet we have not stopped raped,” said Miller. “The only way that we are going to prevent rape is to stop rapists before they behave that way.”
