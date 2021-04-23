Shots fired during Fairview Park road rage incident

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old Cleveland man was arrested early Friday after Fairview Park police said he fired several shots at another driver during a road rage incident.
Police said the 27-year-old was also drunk and driving under suspension.
The victim, a 23-year-old Fairview Park man, was driving behind the suspect.
He called police around 2:30 a.m. to report shots fired at the intersection of W. 224 Street and Westwood Avenue.
As both cars continued eastbound on Westwood Avenue, the suspect then allegedly stopped at W. 215 Street, got out of the vehicle and pointed a gun at the victim.
After getting back into his car, the suspect continued on Westwood Avenue and was stopped by police at Westwood Avenue and W. 210 Street.
Police searched the car and said they found a loaded Smith and Wesson semi-automatic hand gun under the driver’s seat, some marijuana and an open bottle of alcohol.
The suspect’s name has not yet been released.
His two passengers, a 34-year-old Cleveland man and a 22-year-old Fairview Park woman, are not being charged at this time.
