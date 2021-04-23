Walk-ins welcome at Cleveland’s Wolstein Center mass vaccination clinic beginning next week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -According to officials with the Wolstein Center Community Vaccination Clinic, beginning Tuesday April 27 they will open the doors to walk-ins from 8:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.
While still encouraging appointments, slots for the week of April 27 through May 3 are not filling up.
According to a spokesperson for the Ohio National Guard, the mass vaccination clinic has only booked 2,500 appointments in the last seven days, even though they are equipped to handle 6,000 shots a day.
No identification is required, and staff put out the reminder that language interpreters are available.
