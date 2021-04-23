38-year-old Massillon man arrested for trafficking in drugs after 62 grams of suspected cocaine seized from his home

MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Massillon man is behind bars after an in-depth cocaine sale investigation led to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office Metro Narcotics Unit seizing about 62 grams of suspected cocaine, the sheriff’s office confirmed.
The search warrant was executed in the 1600 block of 16th Street SE on Friday, according to the sheriff’s office.
There, the narcotics unit seized the suspected cocaine alone with a firearm and an undisclosed amount of cash, the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff’s office stated 38-year-old Jason Webb was arrested for trafficking in drugs and possession of cocaine.
“Our metro narcotics unit continues to remain dedicated to removing dangerous drugs from Stark County’s streets and holding those involved accountable for their actions,” explained Sheriff George T. Maier.
The case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information on this case or with others is asked to call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800 or the Anonymous Crime Tip Line 330-451-3937.
