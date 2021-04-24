Cleveland Police dispatcher terminated following OVI arrest, being ‘untruthful’ in hit-skip crash investigation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Safety Director Karrie D. Howard confirmed 23-year-old Cleveland Police Dispatcher Kashauna Lowe was terminated following an internal investigation conducted by the Cleveland Division of Police Internal Affairs Unit.
The City of Cleveland’s termination letter states Willoughby Police arrested Lowe on Sept. 5, 2020, for operating a motor vehicle intoxicated and open container in a motor vehicle.
“You diminished the esteem of the Cleveland Division of Police by being untruthful to Willoughby Police during their investigation of a hit-skip crash,” the letter said.
Lowe pleaded guilty to OVI on Dec. 3, according to the letter.
She was hired in 2018.
Findings of the investigation were forwarded to the Chief of Police for review and then submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Safety for final discipline.
Lowe was terminated effective April 23.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.