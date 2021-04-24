Cleveland Police sergeant terminated after assault, unlawful restraint in arrest of woman without merit in 2017

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland Safety Director Karrie D. Howard confirmed on Friday that 51-year-old Sgt. Christopher Graham was terminated following an internal investigation conducted by the Cleveland Division of Police Internal Affairs Unit.
The City of Cleveland’s termination letter stated Graham used excessive force when arresting a woman without merit on Sept. 12, 2017, which resulted in him being charged with assault and unlawful restraint.
The letter also states Graham failed to give the woman any commands or use verbal persuasion tactics to get her to cooperate prior to using force against her, and then failed to explain why she was being detained.
Graham failed to double-lock the handcuffs on the woman and a man before placing them in the back of patrol cars, and both complained of how the handcuffs were placed, according to the letter.
The woman complained of pain and swelling in her right wrist, and the man told Graham his handcuffs were too tight, the letter stated.
Graham then failed to immediately transfer the woman to a hospital after using a neck restraint, according to the letter.
According to the letter, witnesses said Graham placed his hand around the woman’s throat, “cutting off her oxygen, making it difficult for her to breathe,” and causing bruising, all in violation of the rules.
The letter stated Graham was “inaccurate, untruthful, and omitted material facts” in his use of force report and “was again inaccurate, untruthful, and omitted material facts” when he said the woman kicked him in the groin.
Graham was hired by Cleveland Police in August of 1996.
His most recent assignment was to basic patrol in the first district.
Graham was placed on restricted duty with no contact with the public once information on the case was discovered, the city said.
Findings of the investigation were forwarded to the Chief of Police for review and then submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Safety for final discipline.
Graham was terminated effective April 23.
