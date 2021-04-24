Football fans share their excitement just a few days away from the NFL Draft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland is Just a few days away from the NFL Drafts and excitement can be felt throughout the city.
Tony Frenzley made a two-hour drive from Pittsburgh Saturday morning to support his nephew Damar Hamlin in the draft.
“We’re actually having like a little small corona-free draft party and hoping to hear his name,” he said.
Despite the strict guidelines regarding the masks & social distancing, the league says this will be an immersive experience.
Brecksville resident Nick Hanna was strolling downtown with his two kids.
He told 19 News the crowds will be great for Cleveland’s economy.
“For sure it’s great to see... We just came down here because we had a free hour, and I can’t believe how many people are down here,” Hanna said.
The workers have transformed this area in the last few weeks into a football theme park.
19 News captured the stage this morning.
Frenzley, who came in from Pittsburgh, thinks the draft is going to be a great distraction from the pandemic and the difficult year everyone has had.
“I think it’s actually bringing people closer together because usually we don’t speak having to find new ways of figuring it out,” he said.
