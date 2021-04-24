Lakewood: The basketball hoops at Madison Park are coming back

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lakewood basketball players rejoice! The backboards and hoops will be returned to Madison Park shortly, according to a representative for Lakewood’s mayor’s office.
“I’m here to communicate the message that the hoops will be returning,” John Storey, mayor Meghan George’s chief of staff, said Saturday. “The hoops were taken down solely by the police force pending their investigation.”
The hoops were taken down after a shooting at Madison Park on April 13.
Three days later, Lakewood’s Mayor Meghan George issued a statement that the basketball courts would be closed temporarily at the request of the police department.
Why police wanted the hoops removed has not been made clear.
The decision angered residents who said that basketball was unfairly targeted for removal.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.