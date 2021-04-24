Man wanted for hit-skip at Shue’s Marathon in Medina Township

MEDINA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Medina Police are urging the community to come forward and identify the man accused of being involved in a hit-skip crash that happened at the Shue’s Marathon.
Police said it happened at 8 p.m. on April 22 at 2855 Medina Road.
The truck is a maroon mid to late 90s model F-150 extended cab with silver door handles, a faded red tonneau cover, rust on the bottom of the doors, and damage above the doors and on the bed above the passenger rear tire, according to police.
Police said there are Ohio State stickers on both the driver and passenger side doors as well.
Take a close look the surveillance photos shared by Medina Township Police:
Call Ofc. Jake Getto at 330-723-1408 or email jgetto@mtpd.net if you recognize the man or the truck, or if you have any other information on this hit-skip.
