Man who stole catalytic converters from 2 vans at Centers for Family and Children in Cleveland back in November still on the loose

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The thief who cut the catalytic converters off two Astro vans parked at the Centers for Family and Children is still out there, and Cleveland Police need your help identifying him.
Police said the theft happened on Nov. 23 at 5209 Detroit Ave.
The suspect was wearing black pants and a gray jacket when he targeted the center, according to police.
Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee on April 23:
Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 if you recognize him or have any other information on this case.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.