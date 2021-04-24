Northeast Ohio weather: spotty late-day showers with temps in 60s

19 First Alert Forecast - 4/24/2021
By Jon Loufman | April 24, 2021 at 9:54 AM EDT - Updated April 24 at 9:54 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Break out your bellbottoms.  It’s back to the 60s!

Today:  A few, spotty, passing, late-day showers with highs in the low to mid-60s.

Tonight: Hit and miss showers with lows in the mid-40s.

Sunday: A few sprinkles very early, then partly sunny with highs in the lower 50s.

Sunday night:  Clearing and colder with lows in the mid-30s.

Monday: Patchy morning frost, then mainly sunny with highs in the mid-60s.

Tuesday: A sun/clouds mix and windy with highs in the low 80s.

