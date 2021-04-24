The Refugee Response raises funds to help family of 8 who lost everything in Cleveland house fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Just days ago, Sifa Nsimire and her seven children escaped a house fire in Cleveland, where they lost everything, after immigrating from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
“As you can see, my house is gone. I don’t have anything,” said Nsimire. “Seven kids. I don’t know what I can say. Just that I need help,” she said, wiping tears.
That same day, local non-profit, The Refugee Response, answered her call, launching an online fundraiser to assist the family, raising more than $13,000 in just days. Executive Director, Patrick Kearns delivered the first check Friday.
“The response by people in Cleveland has been unlike anything we’ve seen,” he said. “Most of the donations to get to that $13,000 have been in the $5, $10, and $20 range — which gives you an idea of how many people are clicking on or donating here and there.”
Kearns tells 19 News he personally knows the family and the organization has mentored some of the children. He says this tragedy is a setback, and it will take some time for the family to rebuild.
“After having resettled here, coming from an area of great instability, they found their footing, and then something like this is really just destabilizing,” he said.
“Just looking through the site, it’s even worse than the pictures give credit to right now... There’s very little that’s salvageable,” said Kearns. “We have a ways to go yet. But a lot of that attention is the first couple of days, but in reality, this is going to need a little more support so we’re going to have to keep on.”
If you are interested in helping the Nsmire family rebuild, click here.
The Refugee Response tells 19 News 100% of those proceeds will go to help the family make a better life.
