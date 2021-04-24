Soldier from Painesville killed in Egyptian helicopter crash laid to rest

He was part of peacekeeping operations with the Multinational Force and Observers mission.

Staff Sgt. Kyle R. McKee, 35, was a UH-60 Helicopter Reparier assigned to Aviation Company, Task Force Sinai. Originally from Painesville, Ohio, he enlisted in the Army in 2003 and arrived in Egypt in July 2020. His previous overseas tours include tours in Korea, Afghanistan, and Iraq. McKee's awards and decorations include the Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, Non-Commissioned Officer Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, the Combat Action Badge, Senior Aircrew Badge, the Parachutist Badge, and the Air Assault Badge. (Source: U.S. Army)
By Simon Hannig, Avery Williams, and Shannon Smith | April 24, 2021 at 9:06 PM EDT - Updated April 24 at 9:07 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A soldier from Painesville who was one of the five Americans killed in a helicopter crash in Egypt was laid to rest Saturday, according to a Lake County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office provided an escort for U.S. Staff Sgt. Kyle Robert McKee, 35, to his final resting place at Williams Cemetary in his hometown of Leroy Township, the post said.

“The service for Sergeant McKee was a beautiful tribute to his legacy,” wrote Sheriff Frank Leonbruno. “The outpouring support of family, loved ones and friends was overwhelming.”

Post by Lake County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Frank Leonbruno.

McKee was one of five soldiers killed in a UH-60 helicopter crash, Nov. 12, in Sinai, Egypt.

Those killed included:

  • Capt. Seth Vernon Vandekamp, 31, from Katy, Texas.
  • Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dallas Gearld Garza, 34, from Fayetteville, North Carolina
  • Chief Warrant Officer 2 Marwan Sameh Ghabour, 27, from Marlborough, Massachusetts
  • Sgt. Jeremy Cain Sherman, 23, from Watseka, Illinois

Staff Sgt. Kyle McKee’s father, Steve McKee, talked to 19 News after his son’s death.

He said Kyle enlisted in the Army before starting his senior year of high school.

“It is with profound sadness that we mourn this tragic loss of life,” said Col. David S. Sentell, commander of Task Force Sinai, said in a released statement shortly after the crash. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends, and loved ones of our fallen during this most difficult time. They should know that their nation will continue to honor their sacrifice.”

