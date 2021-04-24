Soldier from Painesville killed in Egyptian helicopter crash laid to rest

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A soldier from Painesville who was one of the five Americans killed in a helicopter crash in Egypt was laid to rest Saturday, according to a Lake County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office provided an escort for U.S. Staff Sgt. Kyle Robert McKee, 35, to his final resting place at Williams Cemetary in his hometown of Leroy Township, the post said.
“The service for Sergeant McKee was a beautiful tribute to his legacy,” wrote Sheriff Frank Leonbruno. “The outpouring support of family, loved ones and friends was overwhelming.”
McKee was one of five soldiers killed in a UH-60 helicopter crash, Nov. 12, in Sinai, Egypt.
- Capt. Seth Vernon Vandekamp, 31, from Katy, Texas.
- Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dallas Gearld Garza, 34, from Fayetteville, North Carolina
- Chief Warrant Officer 2 Marwan Sameh Ghabour, 27, from Marlborough, Massachusetts
- Staff Sgt. Kyle Robert McKee, 35, from Painesville, Ohio
- Sgt. Jeremy Cain Sherman, 23, from Watseka, Illinois
Staff Sgt. Kyle McKee’s father, Steve McKee, talked to 19 News after his son’s death.
He said Kyle enlisted in the Army before starting his senior year of high school.
“It is with profound sadness that we mourn this tragic loss of life,” said Col. David S. Sentell, commander of Task Force Sinai, said in a released statement shortly after the crash. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends, and loved ones of our fallen during this most difficult time. They should know that their nation will continue to honor their sacrifice.”
