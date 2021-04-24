6-year-old boy shot and killed in Brooklyn hotel

BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - Brooklyn Police confirmed a 6-year-old boy was shot dead in the Fairfield Inn and Suites on Saturday morning.
Officers were sent to the hotel at 5110 Tiedeman Road at 7:03 a.m. for shots fired, according to police.
A 30-year-old woman called police from the hotel’s front desk saying someone shot her and her son in her room and left about 30 minutes before she called, according to police.
Police said officers found the child with gunshot wounds in the room and started performing CPR until the Brooklyn Fire Department arrived to take both him and the mother to MetroHealth.
The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
His name has not yet been released.
Police identified his mother as Danechia Bringht, and confirmed she was treated and released from the ER.
An arrest has been made in connection to the homicide, police said.
However, no formal charges have been made yet, police said.
Police confirmed there is no threat to the public.
The homicide investigation continues with the Crime Scene Unit of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisting on scene.
