17-year-old Jackson Township girl goes missing

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Jackson Township Police are asking the community to help find 17-year-old Alona Criss after she went missing sometime before Friday evening.
Criss is 5′7″ tall, 150 pounds, has brown hair, and brown eyes.
She was last seen leaving her home in Broadhaven NW in a black Chevrolet Cruze or Malibu, according to police.
Call the sergeant in charge at 330-832-1553 or the anonymous tip line at 330-834-3967 if you see her or know where she may be.
