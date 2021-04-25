Arkansas mom claims she was fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

CONWAY, Ark. (KAIT/KLRT) - A mother of five claims she was fired from her job for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
Samantha Wise told our content partner KARK-TV that Harvest Cannabis Dispensary terminated her employment on March 3 after she refused to get the shot.
“They actually did it. They really fired me,” Wise said. “I didn’t think it was really going to happen.”
Wise said she had concerns about the vaccine.
“I am always that one out of every 10 or so that has a bad reaction. I am that one, so I would just rather not,” she said. “I don’t have a good reaction with a lot of medicine.”
When she told her bosses she would not get the vaccine, they told her to turn in her badge and key card.
Robbin Rahman, the dispensary’s executive director, told KARK that a “number of factors played a role” in Wise’s termination.
He also stated that all workers are aware that the vaccine is a condition of employment.
To read Rahman’s full statement, click here.
“The employer does have the right to a safe workplace,” said Chris Burks, an employment attorney. “In Arkansas, your employer can fire you for not taking [the vaccine], unless there is an issue with a medical issue or religious belief.”
As for Wise, she hopes other employers will not make their workers decide between their careers and the vaccine.
“I wish you all would let people make decisions for themselves instead of making the decision for them,” she said.
