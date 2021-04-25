Big ask, big give: Parma woman using unique way to get ‘B-positive’ kidney donation

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Danae Roberts needs a kidney and she’s spreading the word with her car.
The 35-year old mother told 19 News she’s diabetic and started dialysis last year. She’s been on the transplant list for a kidney for two years, and she said it’s been tough.
“It’s overwhelming, overwhelming at times. I have a lot that I still want to do because I’m only 35, so I’m hoping to get a kidney soon so I get the chance to do all of those things, but I take it one disease and ailment at a time,” said Roberts.
Over the last two years, she’s had many people reach out to her because of her car, but she hasn’t found a match yet.
Kenneth Chavin MD, PhD, director of the Transplant Institute at University Hospitals, said there’s more than 117,000 people in the United States waiting for life-saving organs, including kidneys.
Roberts is B-positive.
“Out of the organ donors, A and O are the most common. B is rare and the rarest is AB, so the waiting lists for B are longer,” he said.
He and Roberts’ doctors at UH admire the extra step she’s taken to get the word out, particularly during April, which is National Donate Life Month.
“It’s a really powerful, conscious thought by people to be organ donors,” said Chavin.
And even, if you’re not a match for Roberts, you could be a match for someone else.
In the meantime, Roberts is staying positive, hoping for her own gift of life.
“I will be grateful for my gift whenever it comes, but I feel good,” she said. “There’s an angel out there for me, patiently waiting in Parma.” said Roberts.
If you’d like to see if you’re a match through University Hospitals, click here.
