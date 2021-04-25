3 eaglet eggs hatch at Mentor Marsh nest (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mentor Marsh is home to three newborn baby bald eagles.
Three eaglets hatched from their eggs recently at the Mentor Marsh’s bald eagle nest, putting the “icing on the cake to end this Earth Week.”
Bald eagles were once classified as an endangered species, but because of decades-long efforts, the birds are no longer named on the federal endangered species list.
Mentor Marsh, accessible at 5185 Corduroy Road in Mentor, is a nature preserve partnership between the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.
