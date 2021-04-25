2 hospitalized after police cruiser hit by suspected impaired driver in Cleveland construction zone

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An officer and an alleged impaired driver were hospitalized after a police cruiser was struck in a Cleveland highway construction zone.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Wellington police officer was working an off-duty security detail in a construction zone when the cruiser was hit by a suspected impaired driver on I-90 east near I-490 in Cleveland just before 2 a.m. on Sunday.
The officer’s cruiser was stationary with the safety lights activated when it was struck from behind by the suspect’s vehicle.
Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene and cited the suspect for operating a vehicle while impaired.
The OSHP said both the police officer and suspected impaired driver were taken to Cleveland MetroHealth Hospital with injuries that are believed to be non life-threatening injuries.
