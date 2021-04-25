Wizards rally to beat Cavaliers for 8th straight victory

Cavaliers: Cedi Osman started after not playing in Cleveland’s previous five games. Osman played 37 minutes. … Coach J.B. Bickerstaff was given a technical foul with 1:07 left in the first half after Larry Nance Jr. was called for a foul on Daniel Gafford’s attempted dunk. … Garland has scored 20 or more points in a career-best six straight games.