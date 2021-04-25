Wolstein Center’s appointments are running smoothly while many slots remain open

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Last week, officials with the Wolstein Center’s mass vaccination clinic announced that starting Tuesday, April 27, appointments won’t be necessary from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
So far, appointment slots have not been filling up.
A spokesperson from the Wolstein Center said they were only able to book 2,500 appointments for next week.
Mentor native Matt Fox told 19 News that because of this, he was able to leave his appointment earlier than expected.
“It’s superefficient. I mean, for my first shot, my appointment was at 11. I got there at 10:45 and I was leaving at 11 a.m.,” Fox said.
There are plans to use the Wolstein Center for six additional weeks.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on this past Wednesday that the goal of giving out 6,000 vaccine doses a day at the Wolstein Center is still being met.
Halle Lunt got her second shot on Sunday morning.
“Pretty excited to have a normal summer, finally. That’s my goal and to see my grandparents,” Lunt said.
Lunt says her reason for getting vaccinated is: “Just having the piece of mind that I’m not going to be hurting myself or others when it comes to hanging out with anybody,” she said.
While their doors are now fully open, the center is still encouraging everyone to register.
And coming back to Fox, he’s looking towards his post-pandemic future.
“The world is my oyster. I don’t know, we’ll see,” Fox added.
