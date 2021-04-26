‘Armed and dangerous’ serial robber wanted for targeting 3 businesses in Elyria and North Ridgeville

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A man police warn is “armed and dangerous” is wanted for robbing three businesses in Elyria and North Ridgeville, and detectives need your help bringing him to justice.
Police said the latest robbery happened on April 25.
According to North Ridgeville Police, the man walked into the lobby of Motel 6 on Lorain Road at approximately 1:05 a.m. and handed the clerk a note that said he had a gun in his pocket and to give him the cash in the register.
The man kept his left hand in his jacket pocket and the clerk complied with his demand, police said.
He then ran out and headed north into the University Hospital North Ridgeville Health Center parking lot, police said.
Shortly after, a white two-door Chevrolet Silverado with a black grill left the same parking lot and drove west on Lorain Road, according to police.
Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by Elyria and North Ridgeville Police:
If you can identify the man, the Silverado, or have any other information on this robbery, call the North Ridgeville Police Department at 440-327-2191 or Elyria Det. Conway 440-326-1205 or email rconway@cityofelyria.org
