Cedar Point to open with limited capacity; Advanced tickets & reservations required

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - You’ll need to make a reservation this year to visit Cedar Point or Cedar Point Shores Waterpark.
The parks will be opening with a limited capacity in order to allow for proper social distancing, according to a media release.
Visitors will need to purchase tickets or season passes online before your visit and then make a reservation.
Season pass holders and two-day ticket holders can make reservations now, according to a media release from the amusement park.
Visitors can expect coronavirus protocols, including an in-person health screen questionnaire at your point of entry, social distancing while in line, and recommended face coverings while on rides, according to the release.
The park will not put limits on ride capacity and will not be taking guests’ temperatures.
Attendees 10 years and older will be required to wear face coverings while indoors unless they’re eating or drinking, the release said.
Face coverings are not required outdoors unless is it impossible to maintain 6′ of space between others.
Face coverings with vents or exhalation values, will not be permitted.
Hand sanitation stations have been added throughout the park, according to the release.
