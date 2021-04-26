Cleveland Clinic doctors: COVID vaccine booster will be needed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Even after you get your second dose, the fight against COVID is far from finished, according to Cleveland Clinic doctors.
”The really good news is there is very few break through infections with that vaccine,” said Dr. Thaddeous Stappanbeck from the Cleveland Clinic.
Right now the odds of a vaccinated person catching COVID is very low, but that could change, said health experts.
Stappenbeck said the question isn’t if you’ll need another shot, it’s when.
”It may last different amounts of time for different people of different ages,” said Stappenbeck.
Pfizer and Moderna are both working on booster shots as new strains of the virus pop up.
Stappenbeck said some of the variances that form, the current vaccine will take care of, but there may be others that impact our health so much that another shot would be needed.
“This is completely a moving target in our knowledge of with what’s actually happening with this virus,” said Stappenbeck.
