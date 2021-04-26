Cleveland makes final preparations for NFL Draft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The amphitheater is built, the stage set for the NFL Draft on Thursday.
“We are primed and ready to go,” said David Gilbert, CEO of the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission.
Gilbert admits, however, organizers still have many details to address, including more signage, more Lakefront setup for the NFL Experience, and building the viewing areas at Playhouse Square, The Flats East Bank, and Mall C, the largest space.
“We’ll have over 200 picnic tables set up there, big screens, music,” said Gilbert. “(There will be) food trucks, you can either bring their own food order take out, so they can really feel part of the whole draft vibe.”
Hundreds of volunteers will assist the crowd as the NFL, the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, and the City of Cleveland look to reinvent the event because of coronavirus.
“It’s not something we’ve seen in other cities who’ve also hosted the draft,” said Gilbert. “It’s our way of making all of downtown look, act, and feel NFL Draft, not just the Lakefront draft site”
Not only do organizers have to prepare for what they can control but for what they can’t.
“In the event of rain, it’s all systems go,” said Gilbert. “It’s no different than rain during a Brown game and the forecast is looking like some rain.”
The amphitheater will cover the stage so it will remain dry and, like a million raindrops, everything else is falling into place.
“We feel really good that we’re in great shape,” said Gilbert. “Now it’s just execution time.”
