Cleveland spokesperson: Traffic jam caused by NFL Draft-related construction, no explanation for timing of work

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland said the installation of 5G networking ahead of the NFL Draft is responsible for major downtown traffic backups during the morning commute Monday.
A spokesperson did not comment on the timing of the project, which took place as workers converged on the city to begin the workday.
Construction overlapped into the lunch hour.
“Work is complete but for striping, which will done after the draft,” a city spokesperson told 19 News. “The same contractor will be working in the East 9th and Lakeside intersection; 1100 Lakeside and 169 Payne. Work will finish up Wednesday.”
19 News asked city officials why the morning commute was chosen as the time to address the work (as opposed to later in the day or on the weekend).
The city spokesperson did not respond to that part of our request.
