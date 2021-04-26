COVID-19 vaccination site in Tremont restaurant aims to provide doses for service industry workers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Healthcare workers set up a vaccination site Monday in a Tremont restaurant aimed at providing doses to those employed in the service industry.
Malcolm Howard, who has worked in restaurants for five years, was the first to receive a shot at MetroHealth’s clinic at the Fahrenheit restaurant on Professor Avenue.
“They reassured me that I was going to be ok and was in great hands,” he said.
Fahrenheit’s owner, Rocco Whalen, was more than willing to dedicate his space to help his community.
“For me it was just a no-brainer to give back and get people through the doors,” he said.
Part of MetroHealth officials’ decision to create a clinic at the site was to accommodate the irregular schedules of restaurant workers, as well as open a location in an area with mostly commuters.
“I would never have expected it to be at Fahrenheit, but, I mean, it’s convenient for me,” Howard said.
Vaccination coordinator Brian Colbert, who has already prepared around 50,000 doses of the vaccine since last December, says the clinics aim to facilitate the process for residents.
“We’ll do whatever where we need to be, where the people are,” he said.
The clinic was set up to provide as many as 100 doses — with the ability to receive even more should the demand increase. Though Colbert says any amount of administered doses still make a difference.
“Whatever I need to do personally to help out I’m willing to do to help end this pandemic,” he said.
Whalen and his team at Fahrenheit will be ready to resume their work and stay protected until the pandemic is over.
“I always am concerned with the future, what happens with my staff, continuing to fight, rolling my sleeves up,” he said.
