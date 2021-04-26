Filmed in Cleveland, ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ takes home 2 Oscar wins

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - A movie that was partially filmed in Cleveland took home some awards at the 93rd annual Academy Awards Sunday night.
“Judas and the Black Messiah” filmed some scenes in Cleveland during fall 2019, using extras from Northeast Ohio while they were in town.
Daniel Kaluuya won Best Supporting Actor for his role as Fred Hampton, the leader of the Illinois Black Panther Party who was killed in 1969 during a police raid in Chicago.
Kaluuya’s victory wasn’t the only win for the film; the song “Fight For You” by H.E.R. also won for Best Original Song.
In all, “Judas and the Black Messiah” was nominated for six Oscars, including another contender in the Best Supporting Actor category for Lakeith Stanfield.
