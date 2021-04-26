Gov. Mike DeWine talks about need for police reform, accountability in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Ohio need more training and more transparency in how they deal with the public, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said on CBS’s Face The Nation Sunday morning.
“There is a clear pathway in regard to police reform,” DeWine said. “I think there are things that we all can come together on.”
DeWine talked about a forthcoming bill in the state legislature that will establish a police oversight board to keep track of officers who have faced discipline.
The governor likened the database to state licensing boards that look into professional complaints against doctors and lawyers.
“In the situation we have now, a person can go from one police department to another, and if they left under bad terms and an officer doesn’t report that he worked at the other law enforcement agency... the new law enforcement agency may have no idea that he had worked for another agency,” DeWine said last week.
DeWine talked about these reforms days after Columbus police shot and killed 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant. Body camera footage in that incident was released six hours after the shooting, which DeWine said was the “absolute correct decision.”
“Not every police department in this country has body cameras because of the costs,” DeWine said, nothing the proposed bill provides funding for body cameras.
“As we go forward as a nation, there is a lot for us to learn from this great tragedy,” DeWine said. “George Floyd’s death laid bare some of our deepest divisions in our country. Our goal... should be to work every day to bring us together as a people, as a country.”
