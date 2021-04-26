Lakewood father starting petition in hopes of getting the city to permanently remove the basketball hoops at Madison Park

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The controversy over Lakewood’s basketball hoops continues.
The hoops at Madison Park were taken down following two shootings said to have started over arguments on the basketball court. The city of Lakewood says the hoops are going back up.
One Lakewood father wants the basketball hoops to stay down, and he’s even hired a marketing company to help him make a petition that he’s hoping will convince the city to reconsider.
The first shooting happened on March 11 following an altercation on the basketball court and then another on April 13. Two people were shot, both survived. Billy Fronimo’s young son was at the park when the second shooting happened.
“My five-year-old son was there when it happened with his mother and she called me right away after they heard the gun shots, so it is close to me, but that’s not the only reason,” Fronimo said. “I’m scared it’s gonna happen again and also I’m scared that the park’s gonna become vacant and families and kids, it happened literally hundreds of feet away from where 5-year-olds were playing soccer and even baseball too and there was a playground a few hundred feet away.”
The park’s basketball hoops were taken down following the second shooting, a few days later the Lakewood mayor said the basketball courts were closed temporarily at the request of the police department. The police have not said why they wanted the hoops removed. Fronimo believes the city is making too hasty of a decision putting the hoops back up.
“Well, it just kind of shows what kind of crowd is going to the park and unfortunately it’s something that we can’t control,” Fronimo said. “It’s a city park. I’m not for creating gates and IDs as you walk in. I don’t think that’s necessary. I believe the fix is to either eliminate the hoops or make them half courts. When you make half courts, it just creates a different type of atmosphere.”
But other residents have rallied for the hoops to be put back up and said the violence has nothing to do with basketball.
“A big concern is racial things — like basketball is being singled out to just eliminate a certain group of people,” said Casey Davis with the Lakewood Outdoor Basketball Committee. “It’s an issue, and nobody wants to talk about it. We’re concerned basketball is being labeled. Little kids came to play not knowing hoops were going to be down... They see kids playing soccer... But they can’t play basketball.”
Fronimo says he will have the petition up on Change.org Tuesday. The city has not said exactly when the basketball hoops will be back up, just that they will be up in the next few days.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.