Man wanted for shooting victim 9 times in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for a 19-year-old man wanted for a violent robbery in East Cleveland.
According to East Cleveland police, Elijah Lipford shot Nathaniel Green, 19, nine times on Nov. 19, 2020 and then robbed him.
This happened near the 1200 block of Lockwood Avenue.
Lipford’s last known address is near the 2200 block of Green Road in Cleveland.
There is a reward for information leading to his capture.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-566-4WANTED or you can send a web tip to http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.