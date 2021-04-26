Man wanted for stealing 3 bikes from Cleveland garage

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are urging the community to come forward and identify the thief accused of stealing three bikes from a garage.
Police said the theft happened in the 3700 block of Riverside on April 22.
The suspect walked into the unlocked garage and stole a green Mongoose bike, a purple mountain bike, and a white mountain bike, according to police.
Take a close look at the security photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:
Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-6463 if you recognize him or if you have any other information on this theft.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.