Missing Streetsboro teenager last seen on April 20

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Police and family members are looking for a missing 16-year-old teenager last seen on April 20.
Streetsboro police said Camille Stokes-Thomas is also without her daily medication.
Family members told police her hair was recently put into the red braids, but that could be changed by now.
Stokes-Thomas also has a tattoo of two roses on her right forearm.
If you have seen her or have any information on her whereabouts, please call Streetsboro police at 330-626-4976.
Callers can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.