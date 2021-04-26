Missing Streetsboro teenager last seen on April 20

Camille Stokes-Thomas (Source: Streetsboro police)
By Julia Bingel | April 26, 2021 at 3:18 PM EDT - Updated April 26 at 3:18 PM

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Police and family members are looking for a missing 16-year-old teenager last seen on April 20.

Streetsboro police said Camille Stokes-Thomas is also without her daily medication.

Please Share~ Streetsboro PD Investigators need your help in locating 16 year old Camille Stokes-Thomas. Camille left...

Posted by Streetsboro Police Department on Monday, April 26, 2021

Family members told police her hair was recently put into the red braids, but that could be changed by now.

Stokes-Thomas also has a tattoo of two roses on her right forearm.

If you have seen her or have any information on her whereabouts, please call Streetsboro police at 330-626-4976.

Callers can remain anonymous.

