Northeast Ohio researchers say COVID-19 virus mutates faster than first thought

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Researchers here in Northeast Ohio are learning more about how COVID-19 infects people as it mutates.
And part of what they’re finding is that the virus mutates more rapidly than initially thought.
“The first thing it shows is how quickly a variant can overwhelm a community,” said Dr. Frank Esper, of the Cleveland Clinic, of new information his team found on COVID-19 variants.
Dr. Esper and the Cleveland Clinic teamed up with Case Western Reserve University to learn more about these mutations.
The team studied over 300 COVID-19 patients and found that the virus mutated hundreds of times within just the first few months of the pandemic in Cleveland.
They also found that initial strains led to more deaths and hospitalizations than the newer variants. Dr. Esper notes that with each mutation symptoms became less severe, but at the same time the virus became more contagious.
“The people who become very sick don’t spread a virus very well, since they’re stuck in bed,” said Dr. Esper.
Dr. Esper explained that while the virus appears to be weakening, that can quickly change.
“While it seems like they are getting less and less severe, it’s only one little mutation away that we may find ourselves with a much more severe infection again,” Dr. Esper said.
His team is now focused on current variants responsible for a growing number of infections across the United States.
According to the CDC, the fast-spreading U.K. variant is responsible for over 650 COVID-19 cases here in Ohio.
“It’s important that we watch these changes because these changes can then wash over a community very quickly,” said Dr. Esper, reiterating the importance of getting vaccinated.
