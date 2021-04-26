Northeast Ohio Weather: Significant warming this week; widespread rain by Wednesday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Our big weather story this week will be a major warming trend taking place through the middle of the week.
Temperatures will soar into the low 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tuesday will be the best day to get outside, as we are forecasting dry conditions all day.
Scattered afternoon showers and storms will develop on Wednesday.
If you plan to spend the day outside Wednesday, have a plan to run inside if you hear thunder.
Rain will become more widespread through the night Wednesday and into Thursday.
Persistent showers will keep high temperatures down around 70 degrees on Thursday.
Unfortunately, we are anticipating showers for the NFL Draft Thursday evening.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.