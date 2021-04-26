Northeast Ohio Weather: Warmer air building in

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The air mass across Ohio will be warming the next 24 hours. Today will feature a mix of sunshine and clouds. We have a lake breeze situation so afternoon temperatures only in the 50s downwind of Lake Erie. You’ll be in the 60s outside of the lake breeze zone. A warmer night ahead. Mostly cloudy sky this evening then partly cloudy overnight. Temperatures fall to around 50 degrees by early morning. The wind turns to the southwest tomorrow and increases. It’ll be much warmer. High temperatures surge to around 80 degrees. A mix of sun and clouds. A cold front will approach Ohio Wednesday. It comes close enough for a risk of showers and thunderstorms. Much of the day, however, looks to be dry. Temperatures will still climb to around 80 degrees. Unfortunately, the threat of rain goes up Thursday. Day one of the NFL Draft Downtown.