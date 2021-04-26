Rock and Roll Hall of Fame unveils exhibition space dedicated to Super Bowl Halftime Show

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame opened Friday a new exhibit in anticipation of next week’s NFL Draft.
“The Biggest Show on Turf” features memorabilia and history of the Super Bowl Halftime Show from the past 55 years.
Rock Hall president Greg Harris said the exhibit will be “one of the centerpieces” of this years NFL Draft experience in Cleveland.
“We can unite at our best around sports and the super bowl is one of those moments, and you can unite around music, and it all comes together in a story like this,” he said.
The displays feature props, gear, instruments, costumes and documentary shorts from several different performers, all of which were collected directly from artists.
“Tom Petty, Bruce Springsteen, The Who, Beyonce, Paul McCartney, they all did halftime shows, they’re all part of this exhibit,” Harris said.
Also present was the glowing wall of lights and costumes from The Weeknd’s halftime performance during Super Bowl LV. Lila Nikole, the designer of the costumes, flew from Miami to see her work on display.
“How could you not be here,” she said. “This is the epitome of where you want your work displayed, to be amongst other incredible artists.”
Nikole is glad visitors to the Hall can learn of the effort and dedication needed to make the visions of performers a reality.
“This is all something that was truly made with soul,” she said.
