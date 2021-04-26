Shaw High School senior to announce No. 26 first-round pick at the NFL Draft in Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A local student will have a big role at this week’s NFL Draft in Cleveland.
Mya Tomoto is going to let the world know just who your favorite team is taking.
The Shaw High School Senior was chosen out of thousands to announce who the Browns select in the first round of the NFL Draft.
Unbeknownst to Mya, her band teacher nominated her.
Those picked to announce are a part of the NFL’s Draft-a-Thon, which raises money and awareness about the digital divide, food insecurity and community issues — all causes Mya is actively involved in.
“We’re here, we do a lot of stuff in the community, and we love each other,” she said. “We’ll find our way through.”
Her father, Robert Tomoto, will accompany her to the draft on Thursday night. To say he’s proud is an understatement.
“For as long as you live you can say you got to do something that not many people get to do,” he said. “Enjoy it. Enjoy the moment.”
Mya knows her city and her community will be watching and cheering her on.
“I’m just really hoping that when we get there, no nerves, nice clear tones when I speak and everyone will be really excited to see who we pick. Let’s see who Cleveland picks, she said.
