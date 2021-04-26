Shots fired at Akron bar twice in one week

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Gunfire erupted twice in one week at Dolly’s Bar and Grille in Akron, police said.
On Wednesday, April 21, a 27-year-old man was shot in the leg during a fight at the bar, according to police.
Then, on Saturday, a 31-year-old woman told police she heard gunshots as she left the bar. The woman said she found a bullet hole in her vehicle’s windshield.
Police said no one was injured in that shooting.
Dolly’s Bar and Grille is located on Merriman Road, near the intersection with North Portage Path.
Police still don’t have suspects in either of the shootings. Call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS if you have any information.
You can also text TIPSCO at 274637 with your tips.
