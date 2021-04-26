27-year-old found dead in Akron early Sunday morning

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police found a 27-year-old man dead from a gunshot early Sunday morning, the Summit County Medical Examiner said.
Police went to the area of Breiner Court in Akron around 1:50 a.m. for a report of shots fired. That’s where they found the victim lying in the alleyway.
Officials pronounced the victim dead at the scene at 2:21 a.m.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
This is a developing story; stay with 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.