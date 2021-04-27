Bedford police arrest 16-year-old for shooting 18-year-old in the head

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16-year-old Bedford High School student is accused of shooting another Bedford High School student Monday afternoon.
Bedford police said the 18-year-old victim was a passenger in a car and the 16-year-old was walking on the sidewalk on McKinley Avenue when words were exchanged around 2:30 p.m.
According to officers, the 16-year-old fired three rounds into the vehicle and one struck the victim in the head.
Nobody else inside the car was injured.
The driver of the car transported the victim to University Hospital Bedford Medical Center and hospital officials contacted police.
The victim was then transferred to MetroHealth Medical Center.
Police arrested the 16-year-old male several hours after the shooting and said the gun was still in his pants.
He is currently charged with felonious assault.
Police are not releasing a motive, but said both the suspect and the victim were familiar with each other.
