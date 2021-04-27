City of Cleveland addresses NFL Draft safety concerns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - While the focus will be on the Main Stage during the NFL Draft, tens of thousands of fans are also expected to flood other areas of Downtown Cleveland to celebrate the pro-football stars of tomorrow.
The added foot traffic will give a much-needed boost to area hotels and restaurants hit hard by the pandemic, but safety concerns still remain.
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, along with the city’s public safety director and police chief, addressed those concerns Tuesday during a virtual press conference.
“It’s all hands on deck,” said Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams, regarding how officers plan to keep fans safe during the Draft, which takes place April 29-May 1.
Police won’t just be stationed by the Main Stage, FirstEnergy Stadium, Great Lakes Science Center and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, where a bulk of the festivities are taking place. Officers will also be spread out all over Downtown, patrolling on foot, on bike and on horseback.
There will be three “Rock the Clock End Zones” where fans unable to score an invite to the Draft Theatre can still watch every player pick live on a big screen. There will also be music and seating to enjoy takeout from area restaurants. Those areas will be in Playhouse Square, Flats East Bank and Mall C.
“There will be more than enough law-enforcement officers out there to take care of anything that arises,” said Chief Williams.
Tickets for the “Rock the Clock End Zones” aren’t needed, but admission is on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Cleveland Police Department will be working with the city’s fire department to make sure these areas aren’t overcrowded.
Police won’t just be focused on Downtown, but officers are set to keep the surrounding neighborhoods safe as well.
“Our neighborhoods will be covered fully and, in some cases, we will probably have more coverage than we actually need,” said Chief Williams.
In order to keep everyone safe, there will be several road closures and parking restrictions during the course of the NFL Draft.
The following roads will be closed from 9 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28 through 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 2:
- Rt. 2 westbound from I-90 westbound at Dead Man’s Curve
- If you’re coming into the city from the east, use one of the other exits into the downtown area
- Superior/St. Clair (exit 173C)
- Chester {exit 173B)
- Prospect (exit 173A)
- Rt. 2 westbound exit to East 9th Street
- Rt. 2 westbound exit to West 3rd Street (except for emergency vehicles and port traffic)
- Exits along Rt. 2 eastbound into downtown
- Lakeside Avenue/West 6th Street (exit 194)
- East 9th Street (exit 195A)
- Muni Lot (exits 195B and 195C)
- Both West and East Mall Drive
- East 9th from Lakeside to North Marginal
- West 3rd from just north of Rt. 2 overpass
The following will remain open:
- Eastbound I-90 eastbound to Rt. 2 westbound
- Rt. 2 eastbound
- Access to Jones Day/Northpoint garages and Route 2 eastbound from Lakeside Avenue
- Access (north and southbound) to Summit parking lots and County garage
The following parking bans will be in place from 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 29 to 4 a.m. on April 30, 6:30 a.m. on April 30 to 4 a.m. on May 1, and 8 a.m. on May 1 to 4 a.m. on May 2:
- “Normal Browns” parking restrictions
- All main streets from Lakeside Avenue to Superior Avenue
- All main streets from East 12th Street to Old River Road
Parking restrictions will clearly state “NO PARKING TOW AWAY ZONE.”
All construction in the Downtown Business District will be halted from 9 p.m. on April 28 through 6:30 a.m. on May 2.
