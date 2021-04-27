Cleveland man shot by DEA agent after allegedly brandishing gun speaks about incident

Multiple police agencies in Hough neighborhood (Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson | April 27, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT - Updated April 27 at 11:17 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who, according to investigators, brandished a firearm before being shot by a DEA agent in Cleveland is expected to speak publicly for the first about the incident.

Trayvon Johnson was shot by an undercover Drug Enforcement Administration agent on April 14 on Cleveland’s East side.

Initially, investigators said the 20-year-old attempted to carjack or rob the undercover federal agents while brandishing a weapon in the Hough neighborhood before the law enforcement-involved shooting, but Johnson’s family disputes some of those allegations.

The DEA said the 20-year-old was shot after pulling a gun on two plainclothes agents as they conducted an undercover operation near his home.

Johnson was hospitalized for the gunshot wound, but has since been released.

Court records show that Johnson pleaded not guilty to menacing by stalking and carrying a concealed weapon in connection to the case. A bond was set at $10,000.

