Cleveland police looking for vehicle involved in shooting of 11-year-old boy

Cleveland police looking for vehicle involved in shooting of 11-year-old boy
(Source: Cleveland police)
By Julia Bingel | April 27, 2021 at 2:33 PM EDT - Updated April 27 at 2:33 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 11-year-old boy was seriously injured in a shooting on the city’s East side and now Cleveland police have released pictures of a car believed to be connected to the crime.

The child was shot when someone fired several rounds into a home on New York Avenue on April 9.

According to police, a woman was driving, the front passenger headlight was out and there are multiple holes in the vehicle.

Cleveland police said this car is connected to the shooting of an 11-year-old boy on April 9, 2021.
Cleveland police said this car is connected to the shooting of an 11-year-old boy on April 9, 2021. (Source: Cleveland police)

The female also drove one of the shooting victims to the hospital in this car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Werner at 216-623-5418.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.