Cleveland police looking for vehicle involved in shooting of 11-year-old boy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 11-year-old boy was seriously injured in a shooting on the city’s East side and now Cleveland police have released pictures of a car believed to be connected to the crime.
The child was shot when someone fired several rounds into a home on New York Avenue on April 9.
According to police, a woman was driving, the front passenger headlight was out and there are multiple holes in the vehicle.
The female also drove one of the shooting victims to the hospital in this car.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Werner at 216-623-5418.
