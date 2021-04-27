Cleveland reinvents NFL Draft Day experience by creating unique event

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - David Gilbert has one priority
“One, health and safety,” says the CEO of the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission as he gets ready for the NFL Draft starting Thursday.
Since there’s only a limited amount of people allowed in the amphitheater, the sports commission got creative.
“People were not going to be able to come down and congregate the entire day in six-figure numbers down at the lakefront.”
So, the solution: Spread out the fun as 50,000 people a day will flow through the NFL Experience, plus more just mingling downtown.
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson provided an update on safety surrounding the NFL Draft event during a briefing on Tuesday:
“A lot of people through and then back out into the city after the draft experience,” says Gilbert. “So, we wanted to create some other places where people could safely distance and enjoy downtown Cleveland and parts of the draft.”
Playhouse Square, the Flats East Bank, and Mall C will be viewing sites, with Mall C staged with 200 picnic tables, TVs, food trucks, live music, and more.
“You can watch it live, you can watch Terminal Tower behind you all lit up, sit there and listen to the music of the concerts, watch the fireworks afterward even if you can’t physically be down at the lakefront,” says Gilbert.
Gilbert expects restaurants to be at capacity too, making the viewing sites even more important for those who want to be close to the action, but socially distanced.
“We feel really good this is all being done in a really healthy way.”
