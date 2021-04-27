Cleveland’s Wolstein Center begins accepting walk-in vaccine appointments

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tuesday was the first day the Wolstein Center accepted walk-in appointments for the vaccine, bringing in a lot of new faces to the building.
“I’m still apprehensive, but I’m going to get it,” said Gregory Davis before walking in.
The Wolstein Center has been giving out COVID vaccines for weeks.
Davis has been spending that time contemplating whether or not he should be next in line, leaning on his families’ experiences.
“I asked them first of all how they felt afterwards, and what prompted them to go and get it,” said Davis.
After hearing their stories, Davis grabbed his coat and walked into the Wolstein Center, something we all can do now that they’re accepting walk-in appointments.
“I think you should get it, everyone should get it” said Shawn Bell.
Shawn and Kimberly Bell weren’t too far behind Gregory as they parked their car for free in the vaccination lot and walked into the Wolstein Center ready to do their part.
“Because I think eventually it’s going to be where you have to have it to travel to certain places, so why not?,” said Shawn.
Remember, you don’t have to have an appointment to go to the Wolstein Center; just make sure to get there between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.
