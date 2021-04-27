Crying children, loaded handgun, pepper spray: Fight breaks out at Mayfield Heights Chuck E. Cheese (graphic video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A small child was pepper-sprayed and five women charged criminally after a fight broke out at the Chuck E. Cheese in the Golden Gate Plaza in Mayfield Heights last Sunday.
Officers were called the children’s restaurant just before 8 p.m. on April 18 after two children started fighting and then adults got involved, according to the police report.
Officers from four departments were called to help at the restaurant.
Simone Ware, Dominque Ware, Brittnie Hill, and Desire Thomas were all charged with disorderly conduct.
In addition to disorderly conduct, Shekeerah Blair, 27, of Garfield Heights, was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon into a prohibited place. She allegedly had a loaded gun in her purse. Weapons are not permitted in the restaurant.
