1 dead in crash involving 3 vehicles in Portage County

ATWATER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old man from Louisville was killed when he drove onto the wrong side of Alliance Road Monday, hitting two vehicles, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).
OSHP said the crash happened at 8:41 p.m. Monday. That’s when 32-year-old Milton Hershberger, who was driving a 2009 Honda Accord, hit the rear of a 2010 Dodge Ram pickup.
Hershberger then traveled left of center on the road and into the path of an oncoming 2020 Jaguar E-Pace.
OSHP said Hershberger was speeding when he crashed. The driver of the Jaguar, 53-year-old Karl Wodrich, suffered a minor injury from the crash.
The Dodge Ram had three passengers inside; neither the driver nor the passengers were hurt.
OSHP is investigating the crash and said alcohol was likely not a factor.
