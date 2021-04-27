Driver of white Ford Explorer wanted for hit-skip in downtown Elyria

By Rachel Vadaj | April 27, 2021 at 9:26 PM EDT - Updated April 27 at 9:26 PM

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria Police are urging the community to come forward with information on the hit-skip that happened in the downtown area at 9:50 p.m. on April 24.

Police said the car is a white Ford Explorer that should have damage in the front and around the front driver’s side mirror.

Take a close look at the security footage where the car will come from the right side of the screen.

Call Sgt. Varga at 440-323-3302 or email varga@cityofelyria.org and reference case 2021-9706 if you recognize the car or have any information on this hit-skip.

